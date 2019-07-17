Lawrence D. Shaner, of Bullskin Township, Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, comfortably at home with his family. He was born April 15, 1941, in Mt. Pleasant Township. Larry worked for U.S. Steel, National Tube Works, in McKeesport. He also worked and retired from Williamhouse, where he met his wife of 19 years, Patricia. A dedicated man to his family and country, Larry served in the Army from October 1965 until October 1969. Larry will be deeply missed by his devoted family and all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (Young) Shaner; four children, Kelly Onusko, of Connellsville, Ralph Enberg, of Pittsburgh, Danielle (Jason) Waggel, of Connellsville, and Heather (Ron) Curtiss, of Hampton, Va.; eight grandchildren, Tyler (Sara), Evan, Caitlin, Zachary, Justine (Tanya), Tyler, Joshua and Palyn; and two great-grandchildren, Collyns and Bexley.

Per Larry's request, there will be no visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral liturgy to celebrate Larry's life at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 126 N. Fourth St., Youngwood, with Pastor Nordby officiating. Interment will be private. All arrangements entrusted to ASHLEY D. X. NYE CREMATION CARE AND FUNERAL HOME INC., 408 Depot St., Youngwood.

