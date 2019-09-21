|
Lawrence D. Whalen, 82, of Shelton, Conn., formerly of Latrobe, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at St. Vincent Medical Center, Bridgeport, Conn. Born Aug. 10, 1937, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Emmett T. Whalen and Anne (Ezykowsky) Whalen. Lawrence was raised in Latrobe, where he lived most of his life, until relocating to Connecticut four years ago to live with his daughter and her family. He had been a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe, and was a longtime member of the Kingston Veterans and Sportsmen Club. A graduate of Saint Vincent College, he earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry and also served in the Air Force as a nuclear weapons mechanic. He was a man of keen intelligence, an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, "mushrooming," and bird watching. Some of his other favorite pastimes included photography, coin collecting, enjoying country music and his favorite food, oysters. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Jean (Baran) Whalen; his son, Michael A. Whalen; and a brother, Regis Whalen. Lawrence is survived by his daughter, Lisa Heaton, of Shelton, Conn.; two grandsons, Max Heaton, of New York City, and Jake Heaton, of Shelton, Conn.; one brother, James Whalen, of Clifton, Va.; and two sisters-in-law, Lillian Fumea and her husband, Francis, of Latrobe, and Catherine Rowe, of Greensburg. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and his caregiver for the past three years, Michelle Wright, of Bridgeport, Conn.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Military services will be conducted at 9:15 a.m. Monday in the funeral home by the Latrobe Derry Veterans Honor Guard. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in Holy Family Church with the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney, VF, as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in his honor to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 1215 Jefferson St., Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign online guestbook, send condolences or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019