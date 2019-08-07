Home

Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
1925 - 2019
Lawrence E. Clausner Obituary
Lawrence E. Clausner, 93, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Select Specialty at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Dec. 23, 1925, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Henry and Naomi Shaw Clausner. Mr. Clausner was a 1944 graduate of the former Ramsay High School. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 32 years and he had his own saw sharpening business for many years and he greatly enjoyed and loved woodworking. He was a veteran of the Army Air Corps, serving during World War II in the Philippines, and at Clark Air Force Base. He was an avid Ham radio operator, going by the handle KA3MKJ, and he was a licensed advanced Ham radio operator. He was a member of the Mt. Pleasant American Legion. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Anastasia Kurimcak Clausner; two daughters, Dulcinda Berenson and her husband, William, of Natrona Heights, and Dr. Anita Fiala and her husband, Michael, of Uniontown; his grandchildren, Rachel Berenson, Brianna Berenson, Michael Fiala, Mynor Fiala and Marissa Fiala; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Kurimcak, of Mt. Pleasant, and her daughters, Amy Sherbondy and her husband, Dan, of North Huntingdon, and Susan Kurimcak and her friend, Don Boggs, of Acme. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Henry "Lindy" Clausner.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Dr. Marvin officiating. Interment will follow in Visitation Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the Mt. Pleasant American Legion Honor Guard.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhones.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
