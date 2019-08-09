|
Lawrence E. "Muggs" Collier, 89, of South Greensburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Nov. 14, 1929, in Greensburg, a son of the late Edward G. Sr. and Trissie (Blackburn) Collier. Prior to retirement, he had been employed for 37 years by PPG Industries, South Greensburg. He was a member of St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg, the VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg, and the American Legion Post No. 981, South Greensburg. Muggs was an Army veteran, serving in World War II in the 78th Quartermaster Company, stationed in the Philippines. He was also stationed in Guam as a searchlight and battery fire fighter. Muggs received the Victory Medal for his service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia C. Collier; three brothers, Anthony "Bee", William H. and Edward G. Collier Jr.; and his sister, Mary L. Lohr. He is survived by his daughter, Lauren Collier, of South Greensburg; granddaughter, Amanda Lehman and husband, Sean, of Southwest Greensburg; two great-grandchildren, Kaden and Keira Lehman; his brother, Kenneth "Bud" Collier and wife, Julie, of Greensburg; brother-in-law, Jerry Krupey, of Reisterstown, Md.; sister-in-law, Elizabeth "Lee" Collier, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral liturgy will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park Mausoleum with full military honors to be accorded by the VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg Honor Guard.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019