Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Collier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence E. Collier


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence E. Collier Obituary
Lawrence E. "Muggs" Collier, 89, of South Greensburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Nov. 14, 1929, in Greensburg, a son of the late Edward G. Sr. and Trissie (Blackburn) Collier. Prior to retirement, he had been employed for 37 years by PPG Industries, South Greensburg. He was a member of St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg, the VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg, and the American Legion Post No. 981, South Greensburg. Muggs was an Army veteran, serving in World War II in the 78th Quartermaster Company, stationed in the Philippines. He was also stationed in Guam as a searchlight and battery fire fighter. Muggs received the Victory Medal for his service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia C. Collier; three brothers, Anthony "Bee", William H. and Edward G. Collier Jr.; and his sister, Mary L. Lohr. He is survived by his daughter, Lauren Collier, of South Greensburg; granddaughter, Amanda Lehman and husband, Sean, of Southwest Greensburg; two great-grandchildren, Kaden and Keira Lehman; his brother, Kenneth "Bud" Collier and wife, Julie, of Greensburg; brother-in-law, Jerry Krupey, of Reisterstown, Md.; sister-in-law, Elizabeth "Lee" Collier, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral liturgy will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park Mausoleum with full military honors to be accorded by the VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg Honor Guard.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now