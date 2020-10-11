1/
Lawrence E. DeCaro
1952 - 2020
Lawrence E. "Larry" DeCaro, 68, of Youngwood, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital. He was born June 21, 1952, in Greensburg, a son of the late Lawrence L. and Thelma (Myers) DeCaro. He was retired from Latrobe School District. He was a former member of Holy Family of Latrobe and a member of Holy Cross Church of Youngwood. He was a devout Catholic. He loved attending Mass and saying the rosary. He enjoyed listening to rock and roll music. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Susan K. (Baughman) DeCaro; four nieces, Cyndee Mullen Pack and husband, Jim, Robin Mullen Park and husband, Park, Roxann Mullen Donahue and husband, Rege and Carole Mullen; 10 great-nieces and nephews; 19 great-great-nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Michele Brandt, of Youngwood and her family. He was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Mullen; and brother-in-law, Bob Mullen. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., Youngwood. There will be a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Holy Cross Church, Youngwood. Please go directly to church. Interment will follow in Youngwood Cemetery.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
OCT
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
OCT
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
Funeral services provided by
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
