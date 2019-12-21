|
Lawrence Emerson Eakin, 80, McMurray, formerly of Jeannette, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Born Oct. 22, 1939, he was the son of the late Lawrence W. Eakin and Marie E. Altman; devoted husband to late Alberta M. Eakin; loving father to Lawrence (Tracey) Eakin, Saundra (fiance, Bill) Burleson, David (Eliane) Eakin, James (Dianne) Eakin, Susan (Lenear) Garland, Mark (Andrea) Eakin and Robert (Carrie) Eakin; cherished grandfather to John and Noah Eakin, Amber (Nate) Brattebo, Amelia Burleson and Mark and Evan Eakin; and dear brother to Gerald, Edith and Kenneth. Lawrence enjoyed golf and Jeannette High School football. When he was a teenager, he took great pride in his 1955 canary yellow Chevrolet Bel Air. He was a simple, hard-working man doing ordinary things in an extraordinary manner. He devoted his entire life to his wife and family. He will be dearly missed.
Family and friends are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at St. Benedict the Abbot Church, 120 Abington Drive, McMurray, PA 15317. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Benedict the Abbot Church Building Fund. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019