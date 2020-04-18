Home

J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel, Inc.
144 East Main Street
Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-9866
Lawrence E. Takacs


1953 - 2020
Lawrence E. Takacs Obituary
Lawrence E. Takacs, 67, of Ligonier, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in RNC at Greensburg. He was born Feb. 28, 1953, in Ligonier, a son of the late Louis J. Takacs and Eleanor Louise Houpt Takacs Hankins. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed as a carpenter. He was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie McMaster Takacs, and a brother, Louis Takacs. Larry is survived by two sisters, Mary Jo (Nathan) Smith and Nancy Takacs Hayes, all of Ligonier, and many close and dear friends. All services will be private. The J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. of Ligonier is assisting the family.
