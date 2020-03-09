|
Lawrence F. "Doodle" Byerly, 87, of Jeannette, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Sept. 5, 1932, in Greensburg and was a son of the late Francis and Emma Errett Byerly. Prior to retirement, he was a laborer at General Tire. He was a veteran of the Army, having served during the Korean War. He was a member of American Legion Post No. 344 of Jeannette, an avid golfer and a Pittsburgh and Jayhawks sports fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ida May Flemm Byerly, and three brothers, William, Richard and Sam Byerly and Sam's wife Betty. He is survived by four children, Michele McMahan and her husband Scott, of Greensburg, Lawrence Byerly and his wife Chris, of New Jersey, William Byerly and his wife Connie, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Kelly Rowe and her husband Bill, of Greensburg; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, LaRue Garrick, of Jeannette; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette, where the Jeannette Combined Veterans will hold services at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Frank S. Podolinski Jr. officiating. Entombment with military honors accorded by the Jeannette Combined Veterans will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Legion Post No. 344, 109 S. Fifth St., Jeannette, PA 15644. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.