1/
Lawrence F. Overly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence F. Overly, 89, an original homesteader of Norvelt, passed away at home Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather to his wife of 71 years, Ann Sistek Overly, and his two sons who preceded him in death Kenneth and Randy. He also survived by his daughter-in-law, Kimberly Overly; his grandson, Seth (Danielle) Overly, and their children Jaxon and Isabel; Rhea Overly Stout and her husband Vaun and their children Ayla, Mena and Vaun Randy (Alissa) Overly; a niece, Bonnie Wohler; and nephew, Charles Wohler. Larry was a life member of Norvelt Volunteer Fire Department. Prior to retirement, he was a diesel mechanic and a long haul tractor trailer driver. He had a happy family life along with his interest of motorcycles and stock car racing. Honoring his wishes, Larry's services will be private in care of JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. The family would like to extend special thanks to Excela Health Hospice, nurse Christy, aide Jackie and his caregiver Julie.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved