Lawrence F. Overly, 89, an original homesteader of Norvelt, passed away at home Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather to his wife of 71 years, Ann Sistek Overly, and his two sons who preceded him in death Kenneth and Randy. He also survived by his daughter-in-law, Kimberly Overly; his grandson, Seth (Danielle) Overly, and their children Jaxon and Isabel; Rhea Overly Stout and her husband Vaun and their children Ayla, Mena and Vaun Randy (Alissa) Overly; a niece, Bonnie Wohler; and nephew, Charles Wohler. Larry was a life member of Norvelt Volunteer Fire Department. Prior to retirement, he was a diesel mechanic and a long haul tractor trailer driver. He had a happy family life along with his interest of motorcycles and stock car racing. Honoring his wishes, Larry's services will be private in care of JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. The family would like to extend special thanks to Excela Health Hospice, nurse Christy, aide Jackie and his caregiver Julie.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store