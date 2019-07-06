Lawrence Franklin "Nicky" Wyant Jr., 78, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. Born Aug. 12, 1940, in Scottdale, he was a son of the late Lawrence F. Wyant Sr. and Helen R. (Haines) Wyant. Nicky was a member of St. Rose Church, Latrobe, where he served as Eucharistic minister and took Communion to the sick and shut-ins. Along with his wife, he helped couples with marriage counseling for many years. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at U.S. Steel and drove for Veterans Cab. Nicky was a Navy veteran, having served during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council No. 940, Latrobe. He was an avid woodworker and enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, and camping with his family. Family was the center of his life and he impressed upon his children that there is nothing more important in life than family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Queen Purcell and Janet Collins; and a daughter-in-law, Renaee Wyant. Nicky is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Beth (Callender) Wyant, of Latrobe; three sons, Lawrence Francis Wyant, of Latrobe, Christopher A. Wyant, of Latrobe, and Matthew J. Wyant and his wife Kristin, of Derry; one daughter, Helen M. Wilker and her husband, Kevin, of Latrobe; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. St. Rose Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Rose Church. Interment will follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, Irwin, where graveside military services will be accorded by the Greensburg VFW Post No. 33.

