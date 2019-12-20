|
Lawrence H. Held, 94, of Jeannette, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Jan. 24, 1925, in Wellsville, N.Y., a son of the late Edward and Viola (Wilkins) Held. Prior to retirement, he was employed by the ASG Industries, and he owned and operated July's Store for 30 years, where he became part of the neighborhood and loved supplying the best penny candy selection for the kids. Larry also had a passion for trading his baseball cards. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve (Housler) Held; and a son, Lawrence E. "Tink" Held Sr. He is survived by his daughter, Judy Galdo Bucci (Anthony), of Jeannette; daughter-in-law, Sandy Held, of New Alexandria; eight grandchildren, Jeff Galdo (Lisa), Kim Galdo (Mike), Anthony Bucci (Meeca), Kristin Bucci (Mike), Larry Held, Jason Held, Jenna Held and Erica Galdo (Ted); nine great-grandchildren, Jessie, Larry, Nathan, Masen, Elijah, Isaiah, Cameron, Valentina and Rosalia; and a friend, Paul Galdo.
Services and entombment were private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 20, 2019