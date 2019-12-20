Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Held
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence H. Held


1925 - 01
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence H. Held Obituary
Lawrence H. Held, 94, of Jeannette, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Jan. 24, 1925, in Wellsville, N.Y., a son of the late Edward and Viola (Wilkins) Held. Prior to retirement, he was employed by the ASG Industries, and he owned and operated July's Store for 30 years, where he became part of the neighborhood and loved supplying the best penny candy selection for the kids. Larry also had a passion for trading his baseball cards. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve (Housler) Held; and a son, Lawrence E. "Tink" Held Sr. He is survived by his daughter, Judy Galdo Bucci (Anthony), of Jeannette; daughter-in-law, Sandy Held, of New Alexandria; eight grandchildren, Jeff Galdo (Lisa), Kim Galdo (Mike), Anthony Bucci (Meeca), Kristin Bucci (Mike), Larry Held, Jason Held, Jenna Held and Erica Galdo (Ted); nine great-grandchildren, Jessie, Larry, Nathan, Masen, Elijah, Isaiah, Cameron, Valentina and Rosalia; and a friend, Paul Galdo.
Services and entombment were private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette is in charge of arrangements.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -