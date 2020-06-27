Lawrence J. Brigaman
Lawrence J. "Jack" Brigaman, 83, of Greensburg, Unity Township, died Wednesday, June 25, 2020, in Greensburg Care Center. He was born July 12, 1936, in Greensburg, a son of the late Arthur and Mary Kienzle Brigaman. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, Youngwood. He was a veteran and served with the Army. Prior to retirement, he worked as a splicer for Bell Telephone Co. Jack was a former Boy Scout Leader and was awarded the Order of the Arrow. He also was a volunteer at LifeLine at Westmoreland Hospital, Red Cross and Meals on Wheels. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Loretta Gall Brigaman; and his brother, Arthur Brigaman. He is survived by his wife, Linda Benedict Brigaman; his sons, Rick J. Brigaman (Patty) and Scott A. Brigaman; stepchildren, John Bennett (Michelle) and Nichole Miller (Jeff); his brother, Ronald Brigaman (Carol); six grandchildren, Michael, Josh, Emily, Isabel, Abigail and Charlotte; also, several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Funeral services for Jack will be private. In accordance with CDC guidelines, everyone is asked to please wear a mask and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson Foundation of Western Pennsylvania, 3468 Babcock Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 27, 2020.
