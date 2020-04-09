Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Duran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence J. Duran Sr.


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence J. Duran Sr. Obituary
Lawrence Joseph Duran Sr., 89, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in West Haven Nursing Home, Apollo, where he was a resident since 2016. He was born Aug. 11, 1930, in Chestnut Ridge. His family moved to Unity, where Lawrence attended high school at Plum High School until graduation in 1948. He excelled and lettered in football, basketball and track, where he achieved a state medal as a 440 sprinter. He married Betty Jane Repp on July 1, 1949; they were married for 67 years. Lawrence worked most of his life as a bricklayer in Local No. 2 in Pittsburgh until his retirement in 1992. His work still stands in Western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio in numerous buildings, both commercial and residential structures. He took great pride in his work. He enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing, woodworking, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty, in October 2016; his mother, Anna Duran, in 1991; and father, John Duran, in 1996. He is survived by his two sons, Lawrence J. Duran Jr. (Connie), of Camillus, N.Y., and Brian J. Duran (Vicki), of Georgetown, Texas; four grandchildren, Michael Duran (Christine), Brian Duran (Emma), Jason Duran (Nicole) and Lindsay Duran; seven great-grandchildren, Heidi Duran, Allie Duran, Ava Duran, Makenna Duran, Briella Duran, Noa Duran and Rhys Duran; brother, John Duran, of Arlington Heights, Va.; and four sisters, Helen Holtschneider, of Orlando, Fla., Rita Verzinski, of College Station, Texas, Anastasia Schiller, of Pittsburgh, and Annette Harris, of Waldorf, Md. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, most notably niece Kathleen (Venter) Magoulis, who tirelessly acted as caregiver prior to his nursing home residency. Burial will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Funeral services will be held at a later date. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -