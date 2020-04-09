|
|
Lawrence Joseph Duran Sr., 89, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in West Haven Nursing Home, Apollo, where he was a resident since 2016. He was born Aug. 11, 1930, in Chestnut Ridge. His family moved to Unity, where Lawrence attended high school at Plum High School until graduation in 1948. He excelled and lettered in football, basketball and track, where he achieved a state medal as a 440 sprinter. He married Betty Jane Repp on July 1, 1949; they were married for 67 years. Lawrence worked most of his life as a bricklayer in Local No. 2 in Pittsburgh until his retirement in 1992. His work still stands in Western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio in numerous buildings, both commercial and residential structures. He took great pride in his work. He enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing, woodworking, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty, in October 2016; his mother, Anna Duran, in 1991; and father, John Duran, in 1996. He is survived by his two sons, Lawrence J. Duran Jr. (Connie), of Camillus, N.Y., and Brian J. Duran (Vicki), of Georgetown, Texas; four grandchildren, Michael Duran (Christine), Brian Duran (Emma), Jason Duran (Nicole) and Lindsay Duran; seven great-grandchildren, Heidi Duran, Allie Duran, Ava Duran, Makenna Duran, Briella Duran, Noa Duran and Rhys Duran; brother, John Duran, of Arlington Heights, Va.; and four sisters, Helen Holtschneider, of Orlando, Fla., Rita Verzinski, of College Station, Texas, Anastasia Schiller, of Pittsburgh, and Annette Harris, of Waldorf, Md. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, most notably niece Kathleen (Venter) Magoulis, who tirelessly acted as caregiver prior to his nursing home residency. Burial will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Funeral services will be held at a later date. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.