Lawrence J. "Larry" Osley, 87, of Jeannette, Hempfield Township, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Hempfield Manor. He was born in Rankin, a son of the late Joseph and Anna Gubanic Osley. He was a member of First Reformed United Church of Christ, where he sang in the church choir and belonged to the men's Bible study group. Lawrence was an honorably discharged Army veteran and served in Korea. Prior to retirement, he taught history at Peabody High School for many years. Along with his wife, he was a Sherlockian and a participating member of the Fifth Northumberland Fusiliers. A member of SCCA, he participated in sports car races as a track marshal and corner worker. He loved travelling with his wife, especially to England. Lawrence was an avid reader of World War II history, particularly the Battle of Hastings. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dixie Dee McChesney Osley, in 2010; and two brothers, Richard and Eugene Osley. Lawrence is survived by his brother, John P. Osley (Virginia); sister-in-law, Florence Osley; his good neighbor, Janet Baird; several nieces and nephews; also his beloved cat, Scamp. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Services will be private. In accordance with CDC guidelines, everyone is asked to please wear a mask and observe social distancing. Interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park with veteran honors accorded by members of Jeannette VFW, Post 8240. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Reformed United Church of Christ, 312 S. Maple Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601 or towww.wqed.org/donate. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 24, 2020.