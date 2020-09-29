1/1
Lawrence L. Curran
1946 - 2020
Lawrence L. "Larry" Curran, 73, of North Huntingdon, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Margery A. (Timko) Curran; daughter, Valery L. McCann; son, Ryan D. Curran (Rita); grandsons, William, Colin and Trevor; and brother, Charles R. Curran Jr. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles; mother, Irene; and sister, Patricia Galata. He was born Oct. 5, 1946, in Homestead and was a 1964 graduate of West Mifflin North High School. He was a veteran of the Army who served in Vietnam, where he received a Purple Heart. Larry worked for U.S. Steel in Homestead for 21 years and later as a letter carrier in McKeesport for 24 years. He served as executive vice president of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 332. After retirement, he became president of the Mon Yough chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association. He was an outgoing, funny, family-oriented man who had a passion for golf and football. A private memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements are by JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA 15035. For online condolences, please visit www.kutchfuneralhome.org.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James F. Kutch Funeral Home
433 Lincoln Highway Rt. 30
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-4054
