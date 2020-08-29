Lawrence M. "Larry" Caro, 77, of Lower Burrell, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Family Hospice at Canterbury Place, Lawrenceville. He was born Dec. 2, 1942, in Springdale, and was the son of the late John and Mary (Matsko) Caro. He was a graduate of East Deer-Frazer High School, Class of 1960. Larry was an Army veteran and served during the Vietnam War. Larry retired after 30 years, working for Duquesne Light, Pittsburgh, as a crane rigger and supervisor. Larry enjoyed collecting and restoring antiques. He was of Catholic faith and attended Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, Creighton. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Dolores M. "Dolly" (Fedorka) Caro; two sons, Larry M. Caro Jr., of Cheswick, and Douglas J. (Colleen) Caro, of Allison Park; four grandchildren, Abby (Josh) Wein, of Scottsdale, Ariz., Troy Caro, of Pittsburgh, Alex Caro, of Allison Park, and Nicholas Caro, of Allison Park; one great-grandson, Jack Wein; and his sister, Nancy McFall, of Arnold. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John Caro and Bobby Caro, and two sisters, Irene Jack and Dorothy Errico. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the blessing service at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 921 Freeport Road, Creighton. Burial will be private. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.ajakfh.com
