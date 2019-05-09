Lawrence M. DiMinno, 88, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at his daughter's home. Born Sept. 10, 1930, in Brenizer, he was a son of the late Anthony R. DiMinno and Marion E. (Rich) DiMinno. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Industrial Ceramics Inc., the former Westinghouse in Derry. He attended Simboli School of Art in Pittsburgh. He loved painting and had painted murals in the Latrobe area. A World War II veteran, he served as a private first class with the Army in Japan. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 515 and B.P.O. Elks No. 907 and enjoyed golfing and arrowhead collecting. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose M. (Slezak) DiMinno. Lawrence is survived by one daughter, Crystal L. DiMinno and her husband Jeffrey Burger, of McDonald; a stepson, Paul Watkins, of Latrobe; his siblings, Rose Marie McKowen and her husband James, of Morgantown, W.Va., Anthony DiMinno and his wife Alice, of Baden, and Peggy Butts and her husband Bernie, of Miami, Fla.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Military services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home by the Latrobe Derry Veterans Honor Guard. A funeral service will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. David Clement officiating. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery.

To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 9 to May 10, 2019