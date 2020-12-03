1/1
Lawrence M. Rich
1939 - 2020-12-01
Lawrence M. Rich, 81, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at his home. Born Sept. 23, 1939, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late John S. Rich and Rose M. (Comella) Rich. Prior to his retirement, Lawrence was the president of Latrobe Plastics and had been a founder of Airo Die Casting and Pace Industries. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church, New Alexandria. An avid golfer, he was a former member of Latrobe Country Club and a golf member of The Villages in Florida. He also enjoyed celebrating the holidays with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Rich. Lawrence is survived by his wife, Beverly J. (Clair) Rich, of Latrobe; two sons, Anthony J. Rich and his wife, Denise, of Latrobe, and Lawrence M. Rich and his wife, Michelle, of Unity Township; four daughters, Rosemarie Alesi and her husband, Roland, of Florida, Cathleen Sheffler and her husband, Joe, of Latrobe, Teresa Walker and her husband, Michael, of Latrobe, and Jean Rich, of Greensburg; one brother, Vincent S. Rich and his wife, Bertha, of Florida; he is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of Excela Health Home Care & Hospice, especially Christina Drnjezich, for their compassionate care. There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Excela Health Home Care & Hospice, 134 Industrial Park Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
