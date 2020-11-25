Lawrence "Sonny" Menchio, 77, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg. He was born Jan. 25, 1943, in Greensburg, son of the late Nell (Naylor) Menchio and Lawrence C. Menchio. He was a truly devoted, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather in Derry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Luanne Bigi (sister), Carol DeLuca (sister), Sandra R. (Menchio) Johnson (sister), Ronald Menchio (brother), Terri Lynn Menchio (daughter), and Dan Miller (son-in-law). He is survived by his loving wife, Syliva Menchio; Lisa Cali (sister) and her husband, Joe, Donald "Sonny" Menchio (son) and his wife, Lorraine, Kimberly Menchio (daughter), Michael Menchio (son) and his wife, Megan, Patsy Menchio (son) and his wife, Christine, Judy Luster (daughter), Pam "Susie" Miller (daughter), Patty Ray (daughter); 17 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and was a lifetime member of Kingston Vets and Sportsmen's Club. He left a lasting impression on everyone he met, and will be missed by so many. Private services will be held Friday, Nov. 27, at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. He will be laid to rest at Twin Valley Memorial Park in Delmont. Online condolences are most welcome, and can be received at www.kepplegraft.com
