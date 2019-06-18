Lawrence "Larry" Peter Mathews, 89, of Southington, Conn., passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at The Pines Nursing Home in Bristol, Conn., after several years of Lewy Body Dementia. Born Sept. 22, 1929, in International Falls, Minn., Larry was the son of Peter G. and Violet (Bolz) Mathews. Larry served for four years in the Air Force; most of that time was spent at Bolling Air Force Base in Washington, D.C. Upon discharge in 1952, Larry and his wife, Alice Arandas, moved to Alice's hometown of Greensburg. Larry was employed by I-T-E Circuit Breaker Co. in Greensburg until 1969, when he was transferred to the New Haven, Conn., office as a product sales engineer. In addition to his parents, Larry was predeceased by his sister, Phyllis, in 2008; and his daughter, Christine Mathews Albert, in 1984. Larry is survived by his wife, Alice; his son, Lawrence Jr. (Kimberly); his daughter Pamela Zukley (Kenneth); his son-in-law, James Albert and his wife, Denise; his grandchildren, Mya Cyr (Mark), twins Ian Zukley (Kristen) and Jordan Nyberg (Christopher), and Larry's youngest grandchild, Christine Mathews. Larry also leaves his three much-loved great-grandchildren, Phillip Cyr, Victoria Cyr, and Miriam Nyberg; brothers-in-law, Joseph Arandas and Matt Arandas (Ginny); and several nieces and nephews. Larry enjoyed bowling, woodworking, theater and travel. He and Alice did many Road Scholar Programs in which they met people from all parts of the country, with whom they have maintained strong friendships. Most of all, Larry enjoyed the close and constant contact and happy times with his children and grandchildren.

A memorial service for the family will be held at a later date.

If anyone wishes, a donation can be made in his memory to .