Lawrence Pilgrim, 84, of Irmo, S.C., formerly of Greensburg, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; son, Lon; and other family members. Due to the coronavirus, a small memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the American Parkinson Disease Association. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com