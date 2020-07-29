Lawrence Richard "Larry" Kepple, 84, of Greensburg, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. Larry was born July 10, 1936, in Latrobe, a son of Lewis H. Kepple II and Emma (Deglau) Kepple. Larry was a graduate of Greater Latrobe High School in 1954. He worked for Latrobe Steel as a forged product representative in the Special Products Division for 40 years until his retirement in December of 1996. Larry was in the Boy Scouts both as a Cub Scout and Explorer as a child. At 18, he became an assistant Scout Master and eventually the Scout Master at Troop 309 sponsored by Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Latrobe. It was always interesting to Larry that his father was the very first Scout Master of Troop 309. Larry held the job of Scout Master for six years and then went on the Troop Committee. He became the committee chairman and held that job for about 30 years. He was active in the district level of scouting as well, holding nearly every job they had, including roundcommissioner, commissioner and district commissioner. He helped with countless Camporees and first-aid meets on the troop as well as district levels. He was in scouting as a boy for about six years and then as an adult for about 40 years. Larry was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Latrobe since birth. He was active at Trinity all of his life, starting as a child with the Luther League plays. He was elected to two 3-year terms on Church Council and had been on the Long-Range Planning Social Ministry, Stewardship and Christian Education Committees, chairing many of them. He was also a "teller" and helped count the money on Sundays. He was a voting member to the Synod Convention three times and spent more than 40 years as a Sunday School officer or teacher. For many years, he was on the staff of Day in the Park, Bible School and Good Friday Day Camp. He belonged to Trinity's golf league, where he enjoyed golfing with his brothers, cousins and friends. Larry loved to read and also enjoyed "the hunt" of finding used books. He also loved all animals and enjoyed sitting on his deck, feeding the birds and enjoying a fine cigar. Larry was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, V. Bruce Kepple and Lewis H. Kepple III, and his sister-in-law, Lois Kepple. He is survived by his nieces, Lynn (Kepple) Comella and her husband Robert and Louise (Kepple) Helfferich and her husband Rex. He is also survived by his great-nieces and -nephews, Robert L. Comella (Jennifer), Jason Helfferich (Jill), Brandi Frye (Shawn) and Alina Mehalic (Tom); also, his great-great-nieces and -nephews, Zachary and Stacey Duncan, Joey Comella and Ben and Amy Helfferich. There will be no public visitations. Services and interment at Unity Cemetery are private for the family. Arrangements are being handled by JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trinity Lutheran Church World Hunger Appeal, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650; or Ironwood Pig Sanctuary, P.O. Box 35490, Tucson, AZ 85740-5490. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
.