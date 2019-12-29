Home

John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Lawrence R. Lencki


1938 - 08
Lawrence R. Lencki Obituary
Lawrence R. "Larry" Lencki, of Level Green, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the Golden Heights Personal Care Home, in Penn Township. Larry was born Aug. 13, 1938, in Erie, the son of the late Walter S. and Agnes M. (Jaskiewicz) Lencki. He was a veteran of the Air Force, having served during the Vietnam War era. He developed his career as a computer programmer and systems analyst in the Washington, D.C., area, and then in San Jose, Calif., area before retiring and returning to Pennsylvania. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his younger brother, Walter A. Lencki. He is survived by his younger brother, Randall, and wife, Carol Lencki, of Level Green. He was a generous and loving uncle and great-uncle to Julie and her sons, Matthew and Spencer Lowrey, of Ontario, Canada; and to Stephanie and her children, Anthony and Amanda Reagan, of Pitcairn. In the years prior to his illness, Larry enjoyed musicals, live entertainment, golf, card games, food and family.
At Larry's request, there will be no visitation or service. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111, assisted the family with final arrangements.
The family is grateful to Golden Heights Personal Care Home and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion he was shown during his final struggles. Memorial donations can be made in his memory to Golden Heights Personal Care Home, Heartland Hospice or to a . www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 29, 2019
