Lawrence R. Pelerose
1929 - 2020
Lawrence R. Larry, Pella Pelerose, 90, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Sept. 17, 1929, in South Greensburg, a son of the late Lorenzo and Antoinette (Cataldo) Pelerose. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Ronald (infant), Nicholas and Anthony; and four sisters, Rosemarie Pelerose, Carmella Roland, Elizabeth Frelick and Theresa Harbaugh. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Eleanor (Hays) Pelerose; daughters, Cindy Fetchero and Rosemarie McQuaide and husband, Keith; son, Timothy Lawrence Pelerose and wife, Paula; four grandchildren, Lindsey Mitros and husband, Justin, Teno Pelerose and wife, Bethany, Dr. Dylan McQuaide and Abigail Pelerose; two great-grandchildren, Zara Pelerose and Carson Michael Mitros; and several nieces and nephews. Larry was proud to be a Korean War veteran and wore his Veterans ball cap everywhere. He was a retired equipment operator at Brown Boveri for 34 years. He was a lifelong "honoree" member of the AMS Club and the American Legion Post No. 981, South Greensburg. He was also a member of St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg. "Pella" loved sports. He jumped center for Greensburg Salem's basketball team in 1948. He played softball and then coached the AMS softball team for many years. "Pella" was a passionate Notre Dame fan. He enjoyed many trips to South Bend, Ind., with his "Kooms." He was a great dancer and a very fun-loving person who was loved by everyone. He was famous for telling "stories" which will be talked about forever. Larry will be missed very much by his loving family and friends. Relatives and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Please be prepared to adhere to all current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westmoreland County Blind Association, 911 S. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
Memories & Condolences
August 20, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear of Pella’s passing. What a gem. My sympathy to Eleanor and the family. May he Rest In Peace.
Tina Petroy
Friend
August 20, 2020
To Eleanor,Cindy,Rose, Tim and all the family members and friends so sorry for your loss. Pele was a great man whom will be sadly missed. The world is a much better place because he walked and danced this earth and touched so many lives. Blessings prayers healing thoughts to all the family members and friends RIP brave warrior Mike Ross III Viera Florida
Mike Ross
Friend
