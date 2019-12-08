|
Lawrence Scott Altimus, 81, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Oak Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was born Oct. 29, 1938, in Johnstown, a son of the late Walter and Mildred (Rodkey) Altimus. Prior to retirement, Larry was a health and physical education teacher for the Greater Latrobe School District. He served as Latrobe High School's first swim coach and was one of the coaches of the 1968 WPIAL Championship football team. He was a member of Latrobe Presbyterian Church in Latrobe and loved to dance. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Altimus. He is survived by two sons, Scott Altimus (Cassie), of Cranberry Township, and Drew Altimus (Erika), of Antwerp, Ohio; and five grandchildren, Amanda, Cort, Mia, Keaton and Carson.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the funeral home chapel, with his pastor, the Rev. Ronald Durika, officiating. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Latrobe Presbyterian Church, 428 Main St., Latrobe, PA 15650. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 8, 2019