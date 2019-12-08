Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Altimus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence S. Altimus


1938 - 10
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence S. Altimus Obituary
Lawrence Scott Altimus, 81, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Oak Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was born Oct. 29, 1938, in Johnstown, a son of the late Walter and Mildred (Rodkey) Altimus. Prior to retirement, Larry was a health and physical education teacher for the Greater Latrobe School District. He served as Latrobe High School's first swim coach and was one of the coaches of the 1968 WPIAL Championship football team. He was a member of Latrobe Presbyterian Church in Latrobe and loved to dance. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Altimus. He is survived by two sons, Scott Altimus (Cassie), of Cranberry Township, and Drew Altimus (Erika), of Antwerp, Ohio; and five grandchildren, Amanda, Cort, Mia, Keaton and Carson.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the funeral home chapel, with his pastor, the Rev. Ronald Durika, officiating. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Latrobe Presbyterian Church, 428 Main St., Latrobe, PA 15650. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free pre-planning info compliments of Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home in Latrobe
Learn More