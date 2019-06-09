Lawrence Scott "Larry" Miller, son of Ralph "Bruzz" (deceased) and Arline Miller, of Grapeville, passed away suddenly in his Marydel, Del. home Saturday, June 1, 2019. In addition to his father, Larry was preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Miller. In addition to his mother, Arline, Larry is survived by his wife, Donelle; and five children, Lacey Miller and fiance, Jeff Crockett and Danielle Miller and fiance, Justin Stokes, all of Delaware, Brandy (Mark) Lockwood, of Wendel, Misty (Michael) Reynolds, of Grovetown, Ga., and Joshua (Adrienne) Leonard, of Grapeville. Larry is also survived by his brothers, Jeff (Toni) Miller, of Greensburg, Ralph "Buzzy" Miller and Tim Miller, of Grapeville; grandchildren, Jason Eyster, Gaige Grossnickle, Kylie (Donnie) Immel, Kelsey Lockwood, Zackary Reynolds, Baylee Reynolds, Rachel Leonard, Samuel Leonard, Bethany Leonard and Bradley Leonard; great-granddaughter, Kaedence Immel; and numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Larry recently retired from Clean Earth of New Castle, following a long and satisfying career that he loved. A kind, unselfish and fun-loving man, Larry lived to make people happy and to care for others. His legacy is one of hard work, sensitivity, gentleness and a deep love for his family and loved ones. He will be deeply missed and forever loved.

A private family viewing was held Monday, June 3, 2019, at PIPPIN FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of life service is being planned for a future date.

