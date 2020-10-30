Lawrence T. Jones, 68, of Taneytown, Md., raised in North Versailles (Bevan Road), passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. He was born Sunday, March 16, 1952, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Robert and Ruth (Pepple) Jones. Lawrence was a tool and die maker and car salesman for many years in the Hanover, Pa., area. He is survived by his beloved wife of 15 years, Laurie (Barnes) Jones; his daughter, Christina Lea Miller, of Hanover; his son, Lawrence Jones (Qin), of Chantilly, Va., and his two great-grandchildren, Ashley and Sydney DeLong, of Hanover. Lawrence is also survived by his brothers, John R. Jones (Nancy), of Apollo, and Robert W. Jones (Deborah), of Mt. Pleasant. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time, so please limit your visit out of respect for others. Masks must be worn, and social distancing must be maintained. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in the Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.



