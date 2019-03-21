Lawrence W. Meinen, 88, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was born Jan. 9, 1931, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Lawrence and Lillian (Drost) Meinen. Prior to his retirement, Lawrence was an operations manager for Precise Technology Inc., North Versailles, and a veteran of the Army, having served in Germany during the Korean War era. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin, served on the Mon/Yough Trail Council and enjoyed rails-to-trails bicycling, fishing, model trains and boating. He was dedicated to friends and family and always eager to lend a hand, provide emotional support or share a good time. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Zimmerman Meinen. He is survived by his son, Larry Meinen and his wife, Barbara, and grandchildren Abby and Matt; daughter, Laureen Houston, and grandchildren Elizabeth and Caroline; and brother, Ronald (JoAnn) Meinen.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday in Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin. Interment will be in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mon/Yough Trail Council, Elizabeth. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary