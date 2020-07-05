Lawrence William "Bill" Moore, 81, of Apollo, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at The Communities at Indian Haven in Indiana, Pa. He was born Sunday, Aug. 28, 1938, in Orchard Hills, Pa., the son of the late William F. and Mary Deemer Moore. Before his retirement in 2000, he was employed with Beckwith Machinery Co. in Murrysville for 39 years as a heavy equipment mechanic. Bill was an Army veteran. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and watching sports, especially watching his granddaughters play college basketball. Every spare moment he had, he would go to his camp that he built. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Donna M. Reed Moore; his sons, Daniel W. Moore and his wife, Staci, of Howell, Mich., and Jerry L. Moore and his wife, Beth, of Kiski Township; a daughter, Gail L. Farmer and her husband, James, of Indiana, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Ryan Moore and his wife, Danielle, Emily Farmer, Myriah Farmer, Rachel Moore, Conner Moore, Autumn Moore and Madalyn Moore; and a great-granddaughter, Leyna Moore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, George and Dale Moore and a brother in infancy, Robert Moore; and his sisters, Betty Filippini and Marge Nugent. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Apollo Free Methodist Church, 1027 State Route 56 E, Apollo, with the Rev. Branden Robertson officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to services beginning at 10 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo, PA 15673. To view and send online condolences, visit us at http://www.corridonifuneralhomes.com
.