Home

POWERED BY

Services
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence W. Wilson


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence W. Wilson Obituary
Lawrence William "Larry" Wilson, 67, of Hempfield Township, formerly of Harrisburg, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital. He was born June 12, 1952, in Shamokin, Pa., a son of the late John Charles and Anna Betty (Coutts) Wilson Sr. Larry was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad. He was a member of the A&B Club, the Legion, Hecla Sportsmen's Club, Youngwood Top Dog Club, and loved driving a school bus for Hempfield School District. He was known for his loving heart. He is survived by his wife, Mary Beth (McElroy) Wilson; a daughter, Rachel Hill and husband Trevor Hill Sr., of Hempfield Township; grandchildren, Trevor Jr. (T.J.), Trista, and step-grandchildren Geoffrey and Garrett; a brother, John Wilson Jr. and wife Rita, of Enola; two sisters, Holly Houtz and husband Bill, of Harrisburg, and Betsy Myers and husband Thomas, of Harrisburg; and his fur babies, Katie, Bella and Cash.
As per his wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. He wanted his ashes to be placed on a mantel with his dogs. Arrangements are by C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial donation to Youngwood Top Dog Club. To send online condolences, go to mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now