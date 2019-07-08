Lawrence William "Larry" Wilson, 67, of Hempfield Township, formerly of Harrisburg, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital. He was born June 12, 1952, in Shamokin, Pa., a son of the late John Charles and Anna Betty (Coutts) Wilson Sr. Larry was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad. He was a member of the A&B Club, the Legion, Hecla Sportsmen's Club, Youngwood Top Dog Club, and loved driving a school bus for Hempfield School District. He was known for his loving heart. He is survived by his wife, Mary Beth (McElroy) Wilson; a daughter, Rachel Hill and husband Trevor Hill Sr., of Hempfield Township; grandchildren, Trevor Jr. (T.J.), Trista, and step-grandchildren Geoffrey and Garrett; a brother, John Wilson Jr. and wife Rita, of Enola; two sisters, Holly Houtz and husband Bill, of Harrisburg, and Betsy Myers and husband Thomas, of Harrisburg; and his fur babies, Katie, Bella and Cash.

As per his wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. He wanted his ashes to be placed on a mantel with his dogs. Arrangements are by C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial donation to Youngwood Top Dog Club. To send online condolences, go to mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.