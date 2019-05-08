Leah Ann Turnsek, 82, of Jeannette, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at home. She was born Sept. 13, 1936, in McKeesport, the daughter of the late Charles Yetsko. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette. She is survived by two daughters, Charlene Ann (Michael) Edwards, of Jeannette, and Mary Ann Turnsek, of Decatur, Ga.; five grandchildren, Barbara, Alysia, Nick, Chelsea and Mikey; five great-grandchildren, Kendra, Bailey, Julian, Jayla and the fifth one to come into this world in July; a brother, John (Debbie) Yetsko, of California; a brother-in-law, William (Georgia) Turnsek, of Greensburg; a sister-in-law, Alice Turnsek, of Herminie; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, Leah was preceded in death by her husband, Edmond; a daughter, Barbara Ann; a brother, Charles; and an infant sister, Charlotte.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette, where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with Father Paul A. Lisik presiding. Interment will be private in Denmark Manor, Penn Township.

The family would like to thank Leah's caregiver, Donna, and the staff of Allegheny Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 8 to May 9, 2019