Leah Mae Thomas, 97, of Greensburg, formerly of Eighty Four, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Greensburg, at The Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of Greater Pittsburgh. She was born April 28, 1921, in St. Clairsville, Ohio, a daughter of Jacob Edward Roupe and Bessie Elizabeth Phillips. After the death of her father, the family moved to Littleton, W.Va., where she spent her childhood and young adult years with her mother and three sisters. Mrs. Thomas lived in Eighty Four most of her life, moving to the skilled nursing center in Greensburg five years ago to be closer to her son. She worked as a bookkeeper for Continental-Toppers Food Service in Eighty Four, and also at the Etcetera Shop in Washington. Mrs. Thomas enjoyed crocheting, sewing, needle-point and quilting. She was a member of the Quilters Guild and was a gifted quilter, winning awards at several quilting events including the Washington County Fair. Mrs. Thomas was a member of Fountain of Life Church in Washington. She married Lloyd Clark Thomas, on May 12, 1941, who died Jan. 27, 2014. Surviving are a son, Donald L. (Cordelia) Thomas, of Greensburg; three grandchildren, Heidi Mae (Jeff) Pfister, Gretchen Marie (Paul) Durkin and Courtney Le (Bill) Cahill; and six great-grandchildren, Madeline and Leah Pfister, Katherine and Lauren Durkin and Liam and Brennan Cahill. Deceased are a son, Robert Clark Thomas, who died in May, 1964, while serving in the Army, and three sisters, Virginia Lee Smith, Mary Leona Carman and Helen Viola Fischer.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, March 8, 2019, in WILLIAM G. NEAL FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 925 Allison Ave., Washington, followed by a memorial service at noon with the Rev. Todd Crouch officiating. Private interment will be held in Halcyon Hills Memorial Gardens, Wheeling, West Virginia.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, you provide a donation in Leah's memory to .