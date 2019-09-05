|
|
Leann Marie (Muchnok) Gisvold, 53, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at her home. Born June 8, 1966, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Charles J. Muchnok and Barbara A. (Kindl) Muchnok, of Latrobe. Leann was a graduate of Derry Area High School. She was awarded a full scholarship to Duquesne University where she earned a bachelor's degree in communications. While at school, she was a member of the Duquesne University Tamburitzans and later its alumni association. She was previously employed by Liberty Mutual and Pitney Bowes. Leann was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Harry and Ann Kindl; paternal grandparents, Charles and Anna Muchnok; and her father-in-law, Chuck Gisvold. In addition to her parents, Leann is survived by her husband, David Gisvold, of Osseo, Minn.; one daughter, Lindsay M. Heidt and her husband Scott, of St. Michael, Minn.; one grandson, Landon; two brothers, Mark Muchnok and his wife Tricia, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Brad Muchnok and his wife Heather, of Latrobe; one sister, Kara Rager and her husband Daniel, of Latrobe; her nieces and nephews, Nicole Nasuti and her husband Kevin, Joseph C. Caruso and his wife Aura, Jessica Muchnok, Heather Brinker and Addison Muchnok; her great-nieces and great-nephews, Cove, Nash, Niko, Bella and Emma; and her dog, Max.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the St. Rose Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Rose Church with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019