Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Lee A. Dickson


1956 - 2019
Lee A. Dickson Obituary
Lee A. Dickson, 63, of Delmont, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian. He was born April 21, 1956, in New Kensington, a son of the late Paul W. and Betty (Middllby) Dickson. Lee was a graduate of Kiski Area High School. He was employed as a trucker, loved spending time with his family, playing golf, and watching Penguins hockey and NASCAR. Lee was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be greatly missed by his daughters, Taylor Marie Brisbane and her husband, Shawn, of Clarksburg, and Eryn Lee Dickson, of White Valley; grandchildren, Vienna and Roman; brother, Paul Dickson and his wife, Glenda, of Ligonier; sister, Karen George and her husband, Larry, of Apollo; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Lee will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with Pastor Pete Goetschius, of Poke Run Presbyterian Church, Apollo, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lee's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or to a local animal shelter of your choice. Please write "Lee Dickson" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 19, 2019
