Lee C. Henry
1941 - 2020
Lee C. Henry, 79, of Acme, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Born May 21, 1941, he was the son of the late Ednabelle Stiffey. He was a lifetime member of Bridgeport Sportsmans Club and East Huntingdon Firemen's Club. Lee attended Penn State University. He also taught college in Albany, N.Y., and Eugene, Ore. Prior to retirement, he worked for Potter McCune until it closed and began working at Craig's Floral until retirement. Lee was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clinton and Alice McAfoos; and two brothers, Mryle Henry and Thomas Stiffey. He is survived by life partner of 45 years, Bob Craig, and one brother, Robert (Donna) Stiffey. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt, at which time the service will begin with the Rev. Thomas Shirer officiating. Interment will be private.

Published in Tribune Review from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
DEC
3
Service
05:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
