Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
Lee Dinsel


1946 - 2019
Lee Dinsel Obituary
Lee Dinsel, 72, of Greensburg, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. He fought a long, hard battle with cancer. Lee was born Aug. 29, 1946, in Altoona and was a son of the late Charles and Ruth (Burger) Dinsel, of Cresson, Pa. Lee graduated from Cresson High School, West Virginia, Wesleyan and receive his master's degree from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. Although Lee had careers in the ministry and as a computer programmer, he found his niche as a tool and hardware salesman. Lee loved his workshop, tools, ponds and his koi fish. He especially loved taking care of his young adopted daughters. Late in life, Lee was able to find his biological roots and family. Lee was English-Welsh and Polish with roots stretching back to 1709. Lee leaves behind his wife, Lorry Flowers Dinsel; daughter and son Alison and Jeremy (Cyndi); daughters Priscilla and Klarissa, at home, and Andrea, Lyndsey and Vianney; and grandchildren, Liberty and Elias. Lee is also survived by his brother, Gary (Barb) Dinsel, and his nieces.
Arrangements were entrusted to the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME INC., 238 Helen St., McKees Rocks. A memorial will be private.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 14, 2019
