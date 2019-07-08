Lee R. Jasper, 87, of Irwin, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Westmoreland Manor. He was born March 27, 1932, in Larimer, a son of the late Ladd and Florene (Nedimyer) Jasper. Lee was a graduate of North Huntingdon High School, class of 1950, and was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a scientific glassblower at Westinghouse Research, Churchill. He was a member and longtime trustee of First United Church of Christ, Irwin, and a life member of American Legion Post 359, Irwin. In his early years, he was active in drum and bugle corps, including the Pittsburgh Rockets and Westmoreland Esquires. He later coached Little League baseball and directed a Rainbow Girl's drill team (Lee's Patriots) for eight years, winning six state championships. Lee enjoyed playing golf in the Irwin Retirees and the Westinghouse Golf Leagues and singing in the SPEBSQ Barbershop County Line Chorus. He also enjoyed building and flying radio-controlled planes. In his later years, he could be seen at local craft shows selling his novelty glass ornaments. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Ladd; a brother, Richard; and a sister, Louise. Lee is survived by his wife of 65 years, Doris (Graybrook) Jasper; children, Wendy (Sam) Bigelow, Jerry Jasper, Jody (Steve) Brunecz and Roger Jasper; grandchildren, Bree Bigelow, Lee Bigelow and Hunter Brunecz; and sister-in-law, Mary Alice Jasper.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to First United Church of Christ, 400 Main St., Irwin, PA 15642. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 8 to July 9, 2019