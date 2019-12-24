|
Leilah B. Potthoff, 89, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, Dec. 22. 2019, at Walnut Ridge Memory Care, Greensburg. She was born March 30, 1930, in Duquesne and was a daughter of the late George and Nellie (Winklevaus) Kemerer. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a nurse. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Potthoff. Leilah lived in Clearwater, Fla., for 30 years; she loved to travel and she had a passion for nursing. Surviving are four daughters, Kathy Hare and her husband, Russell, and Janice, Barbara and Robbie Potthoff, all of North Huntingdon; and two grandsons, Robert Hare and Josh Lancaster.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Friday in the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Promise Hospice, 121 N. Main St., Suite 310, Greensburg, PA 15601. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 24, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020