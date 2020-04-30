|
Leith Barrett, 57, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home in Apache Junction, Ariz., after a courageous battle with cancer. Leith was born July 30, 1962, in Jeannette, and graduated from Norwin High School in North Huntingdon in 1981. He married Tonya Sinchar in 1988 and relocated to Arizona, where they have resided for the last 32 years. Leith was preceded in death by his father, Lee Barrett, of Apache Junction, Ariz.; and grandparents, John and Lillian Virone, of Jeannette, and John and Anna Mae Barrett, of North Huntingdon. Those who remain to miss him are his wife, Tonya Barrett; and sons, Zack and Josh Barrett, of Apache Junction, Ariz.; mother, Caroline (Virone) Barrett, of Apache Junction, Ariz.; and sister, Lynn (Ken) DeFine, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; as well as numerous family and friends. Leith will forever be remembered for his infectious smile, kid-at-heart attitude, and zest for having fun, especially with his sons. In honor of his wishes, a private family service will be held.