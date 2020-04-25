|
Leland "Sam" Hill died at home Friday, April 10, 2020, in Fayetteville, Tenn. He was born March 23, 1932, in Harrison City, the son of Stella Baughman Hill and Jacob Hill. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Willa Mae Hixson Hill; his parents; and his sister, Marilyn Hill Murdock. He is survived by his two children and their spouses, Gregg and Cynthia (Shrader) Hill, of Fayetteville, Tenn., and Kim (Hill) Fields and Ed Fields, of Dallas, Texs; four grandchildren, Travis Hill Bennett (Drew Bennett), Logan Hill, and Teddy and Thomas Fields; and many nieces and nephews. Leland grew up in Yukon, graduated from Sewickley Township High School in Herminie, class of 1950, and upon graduation, served in the Air Force. Leland retired from Copperweld Southern after a long career from 1960 until 1996, including 18 years as plant engineer at the Copperweld plant in Fayetteville, Tenn. A lifelong Methodist, he belonged to Downtown United Methodist Church in Madison, and then First United Methodist in Fayetteville, Tenn. He was a beloved father, grandfather, and uncle, who enjoyed gardening and golf. He will be greatly missed. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held in Madison in the summer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fayetteville First United Methodist Church, 200 Elk Ave. North, Fayetteville, TN 37334, or Madison United Methodist Church, 254 Main St., Madison, PA 15663.