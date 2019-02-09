Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for Lena Cravotta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena M. Cravotta


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lena M. Cravotta Obituary
Lena M. (DeBone) Cravotta, 94, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Newhaven Court. She was born July 13, 1924, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Samuel and Mary Mignogna DeBone. After raising her children, Lena worked for the former Wilson Baum Ins. and Rowe Ins. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Charles A. Cravotta; five brothers; and three sisters. She is survived by her son, Charles J. Cravotta, of Greensburg; her daughter, Cyndy Biase and husband, Raymond, of Plano, Texas; three grandchildren, Dena Miller (Brian), Daniel Biase (Suzanne) and Mia DiPilato (Domenic); 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Lena from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. Lena's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now