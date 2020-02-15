|
Lena Mancuso, 94, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born June 28, 1925, in Johnstown, a daughter of the late Antonio and Gaetana (Scalise) Magro. Lena was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Latrobe. She was an excellent cook and loved spending time with her sons and her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Mancuso Sr., in 1982; four brothers, Nick, Joseph, Alfred and Nunzio "Lou" Magro; and a sister, Mary Varrato. She is survived by two sons, Joseph S. Mancuso Jr. and his wife, Melanie, of Mt. Pleasant, and Anthony J. Mancuso and his wife, Tina, of Blairsville; two grandchildren, Aubree Mancuso-Surdoval (Dane) and Ashton D'Antonio (Jeff); a great-grandson, Atticus D'Antonio; a sister, Clara Vigna, of Johnstown; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, in St. John the Evangelist Church, 306 St. John's Drive, Latrobe, with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. James Cemetery, South Fork, Pa. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.