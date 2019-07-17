Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel, Inc.
144 East Main Street
Ligonier, PA 15658
(724) 238-9866
Resources
More Obituaries for Lena Monico
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena Monico


1924 - 09
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lena Monico Obituary
Lena Monico, 94, of Ligonier, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Ligonier Gardens. She was born Sept. 10, 1924, in Wilpen, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Pedaci Monico. Lena and her sister had owned and operated the former Monico's Beauty Shop in Ligonier for more than 35 years. Lena was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Frank Monico; and eight sisters, Rose, Anna and Clara Monico, Margaret Harkcom, Mary Pepock, Rachel Hamel, Nancy Curtis and Carrie Pauleene. She is survived by two half brothers, Eddie Monico, of Ligonier, and Jim Monico, of Wilpen; two nieces and a nephew; great-nieces and -nephews; and great-great-nephews.
Friends will be received from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, followed by a funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Anthony J. Carbone as celebrant. Interment will be in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
To leave a tribute or condolence for Lena or her family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 17 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now