Lena Monico, 94, of Ligonier, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Ligonier Gardens. She was born Sept. 10, 1924, in Wilpen, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Pedaci Monico. Lena and her sister had owned and operated the former Monico's Beauty Shop in Ligonier for more than 35 years. Lena was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Frank Monico; and eight sisters, Rose, Anna and Clara Monico, Margaret Harkcom, Mary Pepock, Rachel Hamel, Nancy Curtis and Carrie Pauleene. She is survived by two half brothers, Eddie Monico, of Ligonier, and Jim Monico, of Wilpen; two nieces and a nephew; great-nieces and -nephews; and great-great-nephews.

Friends will be received from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, followed by a funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Anthony J. Carbone as celebrant. Interment will be in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.

