Lena (Lago) Oblak, 92, of Jeannette, passed away peacefully in her home early Saturday morning, Oct. 5, 2019. Lena was the loving wife of Albert and mother of Mary Lynn and Joseph. She was the daughter of Maria and Frank Lago; and the sister of Virginia Kowalski (Larry), Rose Jaynes (Clyde), Anne Northrup (John), Tony Lago (Cecilia) and Bert Lago (Lucy). In addition, she was affectionately known as Aunt Lena to many nieces and nephews; and godmother to many children, too many to mention, and she loved them all. Lena grew up and lived her life in Jeannette with many lifelong friends, including childhood neighbors on 13th Street, other moms on Sloan Avenue, women she played cards with, couples she and her husband bowled with, and friends on her prayer chain. When she wasn't being a proud and caring mother or wife, Lena worked at Thoroughfare, Rite-Aid and DeLallo's. She loved to stay up nights and read; and, she traded hundreds of books with friends and family. In her final years, Lena made new friendships with the women who cared for her daily needs, keeping her safe, comfortable and beautiful. In addition to her own children, in her younger years, Lena welcomed and cared for many foster children. She became interested in the Blackburn Center, an organization that advocates for the rights of all individuals to live free from domestic and sexual violence in their homes and communities. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Blackburn Center would be appreciated. Please call 724-837-9540 or visit blackburncenter.org to donate.
Funeral arrangements are being entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 724-744-2721, and there will be no funeral home visitation. Lena was proud of her Catholic faith and enjoyed attending Mass. Family and friends are welcome to attend a funeral Mass and celebrate Lena's life at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Ascension Church, 615 Division St., Jeannette. Interment will be private.
www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 8, 2019