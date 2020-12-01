1/1
Lenis G. Peters Sr.
1941 - 2020-11-29
Lenis G. Peters Sr., 79, of Paintertown, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. He was born May 10, 1941, in Irwin, son of the late Philip and Myrtle (Graham) Peters. Prior to his retirement, he was employed in the Facility Department for Westmoreland County Court House. He was also at one time employed by Fort Pitt Steel Casting of McKeesport. He was a lifetime member of the Paintertown Fire Department, where he held several officer and line officer positions. He was a member of the Calvary Church, in Irwin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, June George Galensky; brothers, Eugene Peters Sr. and Harry Peters. Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Vivian (Reilly) Peters; four children, Lenis G. Peters Jr. and his wife, Ronni, of Winchester, Va., Charlene Laird and her husband, William, of Larimer, Michael Peters Sr. and his wife, Tammy, of Paintertown, and Daniel Peters Sr. and his wife, Christy, of North Versailles; eight grandchildren, Rebecca, Kimberly, Michael Jr., Tanner, Kylee, Daniel Jr., Brianna and Gionna; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Charles "Abe" Peters, of Memphis Tenn. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Nick Poole officiating. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Paintertown Fire Department, 1010 Tray Road, Irwin, PA 15642. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 1, 2020.
