Lenora J. ?Jane? (Hall) Rudzinski, 83, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Newhaven Court. She was born Nov. 26, 1936, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late John W. and Margaret Greubel Hall. Jane was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church and the Parkinson's Support Group. She started her teaching career in Scottdale and then transferred to Penn Trafford. While her children were little, she worked as a permanent substitute for both Greensburg and Hempfield school districts. Once her children were older, she taught full time for Hempfield High School, teaching various business classes until her retirement. Jane was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a devoted wife, respected and adored by many. Her easy, relaxed personality inspired all of us to have more patience and accept what God has given us. When she was diagnosed with Parkinson's, she said, "whatever will be will be." Jane would lighten the mood of a room with a quick, smart remark and remind us not to take life too seriously. She and her wonderful sense of humor will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Samantha Rudzinski; and sister, Mary Agnes McGinnis. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Stanley J. Rudzinski Jr.; her three children, Eric Rudzinski, of Greensburg, David Rudzinski (Jennifer), of Export, and Dr. Amy Paczkoskie (Dr. Vincent), of Meadville; six grandchildren, Megan Rudzinski (fiance, Michael Parker), Douglas and Adam Rudzinski, Vincent Paczkoskie III and Kady and William Paczkoskie; twin brother, John W. ?Jack? Hall Jr. (Darren Vass), of Houston, Texas; and multiple nieces and nephews. Due to the recent health crisis, there will be no public viewing. Services and entombment will be private. Jane's family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bovard Fire Truck fund at BovardFire.org or Hempfield Volunteer Fire Company No. 4, 2 Washington St., Bovard, PA 15619, or a Parkinson's foundation of your choice. To share your memories and photos, or offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 11, 2020.