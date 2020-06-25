Lenore Kinnard Smith, 99, formerly of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born April 10, 1921, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Harry and Margaret Stitt Kinnard, and was a 1939 graduate of Washington Township High School. She later graduated from Duff's Business College in Pittsburgh. Mrs. Smith enjoyed traveling and gardening. Surviving are her children, James W. Smith and Sandra Gaito; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jeffrey) Hill, Leslie (Matthew) Hill, Ann Marie (Bruce) Bagdon-Orr, and Mark (Pam) Bagdon; and great-grandchildren, Grace Hill, Hannah Hill, Andrew Hill, Riley Hill, Jessica Bagdon and Eric Faulx. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, James D. Smith, in 1999; her daughter, Sally Bagdon; and her brother, Ray Kinnard. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD. of New Kensington was entrusted with her arrangements. Burial was in Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell.



