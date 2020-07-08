1/1
Leo Curcio
1935 - 2020
Leo Curcio, 84, of Apollo, formerly of Leechburg, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, in his residence. A son of the late Frederick Curcio and Theresa (Vaccaro) Curcio, he was born Oct. 20, 1935, in Truxall, Pa. Leo was a 1953 graduate of Bell Avon High School in Salina. He had been employed as a welder by the former Pullman Standard in Butler for 25 years before retiring in 1978. He was a member of the Leechburg Marconi Club. Leo was of the Catholic faith. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, gardening and playing pool. Survivors include his two sons, Rocco A. Curcio, of North Versailles, and Leo Dean Curcio (Karen), of Kiski Township; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sara E. (Sanford) Curcio, on Dec. 12, 2014; four brothers, James, Fred, Louis and Dominek "Mickey" Curcio; and four sisters, Josephine Heilman, Theresa Fischer, Minnie Mandis and Anne Vergari. Friends will be welcomed by his family from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 9, 2020, at CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051), where a blessing service will be held beginning at noon with the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B., officiating. Interment will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell. Condolences to the Curcio family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 8, 2020.
