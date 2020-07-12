1/1
Leo P. Gongola
1938 - 2020
Leo P. Gongola, 81, of Tarentum, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. Leo was born Aug. 25, 1938, in Ford City, a son of the late Frank and Helen C. (Kijowski) Gongola. Leo lived his entire life in Tarentum and was a maintenance worker in several retail industries, and was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum. His survivors include two sisters, Rosemary Salser, of Tarentum, and Catherine M. Smith, of Toledo, Ohio. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Page. A private blessing service was conducted, and burial for Leo was in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Tarentum. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
