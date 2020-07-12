Leo P. Gongola, 81, of Tarentum, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. Leo was born Aug. 25, 1938, in Ford City, a son of the late Frank and Helen C. (Kijowski) Gongola. Leo lived his entire life in Tarentum and was a maintenance worker in several retail industries, and was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum. His survivors include two sisters, Rosemary Salser, of Tarentum, and Catherine M. Smith, of Toledo, Ohio. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Page. A private blessing service was conducted, and burial for Leo was in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Tarentum. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com
