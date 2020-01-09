|
Leon G. Kmiec, of Lititz, Pa., formerly Greensburg, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. He was born Jan. 7, 1936, in Chicago, Ill. He was the son of the late Leon S. and Emily Kmiec. He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene, of 56 years. Prior to his retirement, he served 37 years with Vulcan Mold and Iron Co. He started his business career as a lab technician and by 1974 became plant manager at the Lansing, Ill., operation. He was named VP of operations in 1980 of both the Lansing and the Latrobe plants. In 1982, he was named president of Shephard Niles Crane and Hoist Co., located in Montour Falls, N.Y. In 1984, he transferred back to Latrobe as VP of operations and was named president of Vulcan in 1987. He graduated from St. Josephs College and attended Purdue Extension toward his MBA. He left Vulcan in 1990 and became vice president of Shenango Inc., and finished his career at Orville Products, in Orville, Ohio. He moved to Lititz after his wife passed away to be near his children and grandchildren. He came to all their sporting and special events. He joined St. John Neumann Parish, where he assisted the financial manager and supported a women's group at a monthly luncheon. He enjoyed playing pinochle, poker and Tuesday night trivia. The highlight of his year was the Kmiec Cup golf tournament with his sons. He is survived by a daughter, Terri Ann Taaffe, of Charlotte, N.C.; sons, Jerry and his wife, Liz, of Tinley Park, Ill., Jeffrey and his wife, Nancy, of Ponte Vedra, Fla., and Andrew and his wife, Marissa, of Lititz. He had eight grandchildren, Megan (wife of Cliff Edahl), Jonathan, Sarah, Jenna, Emily, Zach, Megan and Luke; and a great-granddaughter, Margaret.
Friends and family will be received from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A Mass will follow at noon at St. Vincent Basilica, where he was a member. Private interment will be at St. Vincent Cemetery.
Donations to honor Leon can be made to The . To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
